Best seat for the Trump Rally may not be what you think

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Trump faithful trudged more than half a mile, some maybe even more than that, to get to see the President up close and personal. All Jeff Williams and Carla Symak had to do was go outside. “We don’t have to mess with the crowds getting out of here,” said Jeff Williams as he watched thousands of people walk past his backyard.

Williams and Symak support the President and plan on voting for him next month. “I just hope people see that we need to move forward and just make America great again. We’re all in this together,” says Symak.

“I don’t like, and I think most people don’t like hearing him tearing other people down. We just want to hear what the plan is for the future,” says Williams.

From their backyard, they could see the President on the big screen and could hear him loud and clear without ever leaving the comfort of their lawn chairs. Both hoping for a landslide victory November, 3rd.

LATEST STORIES: