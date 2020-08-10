Alabama lieutenant governor calls for additional presidential debate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Lieutenant Governor, Will Ainsworth, has requested an additional presidential debate with the upcoming election. The LG is requesting for a second debate to be held in the state of Alabama in September.
This petition comes to the forefront as the scheduled debate in Alabama is set for September 29, 2020. Early voting begins before this time. The LG believes all Alabamians deserve the “same opportunity afforded by other states to hear the two competing visions for our country.”
You can read the full LG’s letter of petition below:
