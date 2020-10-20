18K+ votes cast in three Northwest Florida counties on first day of early voting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Early voting started Monday in Florida and a combined 18,518 people voted in-person across Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties.

“The turnout was amazing,” Bill Brancati said.

Brancati was happy to see the long lines.

“If you don’t vote, then you can’t complain about anything,” Brancati said.

In Escambia County, more than 6,400 voters showed up on the first day of early voting. So far, more than 35,000 mail ballots have been submitted, which comes to more than 42,000 ballots cast and an 18 percent voter turnout.

“I’m from New York and we only have one day to vote,” Brancati said. “From 7 o’clock to 8 o’clock at night. One day. Here you have vote by mail, you have two weeks to vote early, you have no excuse not to vote.”

Some voters were in and out while others had to wait an hour or longer.

“It went pretty quick,” Rosaland Scott said. “45 minutes, you know, to vote, and get your opinion out there.”

Scott voted at the downtown library. She said even if the wait was longer, it’s worth the time.

“It’s worth it, because your opinion counts so get out and vote,” she said. “You can’t have an opinion if you don’t vote.”

Polls are open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day until Oct. 31.

Click your county below for information on the locations where you can go to vote early. You will need your photo and signature ID.

