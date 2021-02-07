Driven: Smac’s Shack Food Truck continues to grow in popularity

Driven is a series focused on highlighting the positive things people are doing in the community.

Stories that are often ignored.

For our first installment, Amanda DeVoe introduces you to a man whose love of food has become so much more than meets the eye.

For Artious Walker, cooking was always a passion.

“Before I ever ran a food truck, whether it was tailgating at Mardi Gras, or whether it was setting up at homecoming at Alabama A&M, doesn’t matter where it was my passion has always been to feed people,” he said.

Known in the community as Smac, he started making a profit out of his passion selling sandwiches out of his dorm room more than a decade ago at Alabama A&M University, before the school shut it down.

“They don’t mind you doing little side hustles and whatnot to make a few dollars, but Smac’s Sandwich Shack took off so fast in the dormitories that people were skipping their meal plans to come get sandwiches,” Smac said.

It was a dream deferred but not denied though.

The seed was already planted, and after graduation and a successful career as an engineer, Smac decided to revisit his passion for barbeque by opening up Smac’s Shack Food Truck.

After a year in operation, the truck catching the attention of the Food Network, ranking Smac’s Shack the number one food truck in Alabama.

“It’s definitely a great nod to just let us know that we’re headed in the right direction,” Smac said.” “Sometime you look for different signs. Some people call them omens. Some people call them signs from God to make sure you’re doing the right thing in life. It definitely was some affirmation to say, hey you’re on the right track with this.”

Now in year three on the road, you may see Smac’s Shack food truck at events in downtown Mobile, with Smac’s brother Harry serving up “Bang’n Baguettes” and “Que-Psi-Dillas” in his absence.

Sometimes, even giving food away to those who need it.

“When Smac has an idea, he’s going to go 110 percent at it. We got the right backing and support from friends and family and it was not nothing could stop him,” said Harry Bracy.

As far as what’s next, Smac plans to continue putting people over profits.

“My overall mission is to not get into the food service to make a living, but to use it as my mission as my passion to feed whoever is available that wants to eat,” he said.

Smac also credits his mother in giving him the drive to start his business.

To find out when you can get your hands on a plate from Smac Shack’s food truck, click here.