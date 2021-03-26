Driven: Mobile native designs Vera Bradley tote bag to promote unity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile native who felt compelled to do something following last year’s racial tensions is using her love of fashion to make a difference. One of the country’s top fashion brands is helping her do just that.

Victoria Williams approached handbag and luggage company Vera Bradley about creating a bag that symbolizes unity. Williams is a store associate at the company’s factory location in Gulfport, Miss.

After brainstorming with company leaders, the ‘Unity Tote’ was created. The bag features a special black-and-white tie-dye pattern that stands for coming together, celebrating diversity and uniting for change.

Williams and Vera Bradley said this venture is more than just about buying a bag. The company wants more voices of color to be represented in different career fields like fashion, advertising, music and tech.

It’s the reason the company also pledges to donate $20,000 to Women Who Create, a nonprofit that gives scholarships and helps mentor young women of color.

“We need to show that we mean that we want change,” Williams said. “Change needs to happen now. It just makes me overwhelmed to think about, that they listened. They took time to say, ‘Hey, we’ll back this idea to show that change needs to happen. Unity needs to happen. The country needs to heal and come together.’”

“Diversity is extremely important for businesses to thrive,” said Lanitra Berry, Diversity and Inclusion Manager with Vera Bradley. “When you have multiple voices at the table, you have multiple experiences at the table. When you hear these different voices, you have these ideas, and example of that driven innovation is actually working with Victoria, somebody who’s in our stores who is able to present this idea, then we were able to collaborate with an organization, and it’s just something that just continue to help grow everyone involved.”

If you would like to purchase the Unity Tote, click here.