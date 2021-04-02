Driven: local sorority uplifts foster care system through ‘Operation Bunny Love’

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Life in the foster care system can be tough and takes an emotional toll on not only the children but social workers and foster parents, according to advocates.

A local sorority recognized this experience and wanted to do something special just in time for Easter.

The Baldwin County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated created about 60 baskets for foster children, filling them up with toys, candy and even tickets to OWA.

The sorority called the project ‘Operation Bunny Love’ and partnered with the Forgotten Initiative, a ministry dedicated to supporting foster children, parents and social workers.

According to the Forgotten Initiative, there are about 200 foster children in Baldwin county.

Only 57 homes are licensed to take in foster kids and at moment only 10 homes can take in children.

The ministry says the need for more foster parents is greater than ever and getting support from community through volunteer work and service helps parents, children and social workers keep going.

“Even things like donating an Easter basket can make a huge impact,” said Blair Martin with the Forgotten Initiative. “It’s such a morale boost because foster care is tough. It can be very lonely and very isolating. To know that people in the community are thinking of you through different acts of service is very encouraging.”

“Some of the foster homes have more than one child. They have several children. It’s hard for the foster parents to get items for them. That’s why it was so important for our chapter, our sorority to help the children. We wanted them to have something to let them know that they are not forgotten,” said Hilda Jenkins, president of the Baldwin County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Inc.

If you live in Baldwin county and want to become a foster parent, you can contact Sally Weschler with the Department of Human Resources at 251-947-8380.

If you want to gift foster children with something special, click here to contact the Forgotten Initiative.