Driven: Local groups to hold webinar to raise breast cancer awareness among Black women

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This month is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and while cancer doesn’t discriminate, research shows that there are disparities with the disease and Black women.

It’s the reason local Black organizations are driven to make people aware, and hopefully save lives.

Breast Cancer survivor Phyllis French says she’s a living testimony.

She was diagnosed with the disease 17 years ago after going to the doctor for a routine mammogram.

“Had I not been having the mammogram, those cells would’ve just been waiting there to mutate and break out and become a more invasive cancer,” French said “And my story may not have the same ending that I was able to receive.”

This Saturday she’ll be stressing the importance of breast cancer and early detection, especially with Black women.

“Especially if you feel something’s that’s a change in your breast or something unsual. Don’t wait to see if it will go away,” she said.

The Mobile Alumnae and Baldwin County Alumnae Chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Rho Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Fraternity, Inc. and The Greater Mobile Chapter of the Links are holding a virtual webinar they call ‘Strong is Beautiful.’

They’re encouraging the community to sign up where they can get answers directly from advocates and medical professionals.

“They can ask questions that they may not feel comfortable asking in the office setting. They can gain insight, knowledge and understanding of current prevention strategies as well as treatment trends, so when they do have these discussions with their physician they can feel comfortable and confident,” said Veronica Davis with the Mobile Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

“Some women may no know there are resources available at a low cost or some are in kind,” said Roxanne Odom with the Mobile Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Experts say Black women are more likely to die from the disease, get diagnosed at an earlier age, and be diagnosed with a more aggressive form of breast cancer.

French’s message is simple — don’t be afraid.

“Early detection is the key is the first step to do the examinations, to go ahead and get the mammograms. Know your family history. Be your own advocate for this. You need to do what you need to do to save you,” she said.

The groups are also taking donations for the DREAM Foundation & the Maynard 4 Foundation to support local cancer patients.

To donate, contact dream.mobile.dst@gmail.com. To register for the webinar, click here.