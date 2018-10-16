Skip to content
WKRG
Mobile/Downtown
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Sports Overtime
High School Football
College Football
Professional
Traffic
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Community
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Cooking with John
Pet of the Week
Faith Time
Biker Dad
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Live: CBSN
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Our Stations
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Dish Nation
Dish Nation News: Here’s How Kylie Jenner Decided The Theme Daughter Stormi’s First Birthday Party
Dish Nation News: ‘The Fast and Furious’ is coming back!
Dish Nation News: West Baby Already Making Parents Proud
Dish Nation News Clip: Tamar Braxton Exposes Truth About The ‘Braxton Family Values
Dish Nation News: How Lisa Vanderpump Stays Out of Debt
More Dish Nation Headlines
Dish Nation News: Finally! Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle Meet
Tonight on Dish Nation: Find out why Cardi B. and Offset Called it off After One Year of Marriage
Dish Nation: Michelle Obama’s New Book “Becoming” Tops the Bestseller Charts
Dish Nation News: How To Sleep in the Same Bed as World Leaders and TV Royalty
Dish Nation News: Bruno Mars Provides 24K Meals To Those In Need
Dish Nation News: Tiffany Haddish’s New Role In Nobody’s Fool Is Her Dream Role And Here’s Why
Dish Nation News: Katy Perry’s New Guest House
Dish Nation News Clip: Another Titanic Is On The Way
Dish Nation News: Find Out Why Fans of Royal Couple Weren’t The Only Ones Surprised By Baby News
Dish Nation News: Will Smith Opens Up About Marriage with Jada Pinkett-Smith