USA Health gives tips about staying safe when going out and how to use PPE properly

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Teresa Aikens is a nurse manager for infection control at USA Health University Hospital and she stresses that not only is it important to use PPE, but it is also just as crucial to know HOW to use it.

She explains, “The biggest mistake we try to avoid is touching the front of the mask. It can be contaminated. If someone is near you, and they cough or sneeze or something like that. So you only want to touch the straps.”

Teresa also says that because droplets that are coughed can drop to the ground, your shoes are one of the dirtiest items you own.

She urges, “So when I get home, I walk in my back door, I have an area, the wet room, I take my shoes off there. The next thing that comes off are my clothes, and then you want to get a shower, because you never know what you came in contact with that day.”

Other tips include wiping down the grocery carts with wipes or hand sanitizer, using non-touch pay when shopping and also never touching your face.

