Two local nail salon owners say they are happy to close to keep people safe

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Last week all non-essential businesses were ordered to be closed due to coronavirus concerns. This includes nail salons.

Sisters Lisa Nyguen, owner of Classy Nails, and Loan Nyguen, owner of Nails by Sisters, actually closed both of their salons before they were ordered to close because they felt that they could not social distance and keep people safe while staying open.

Lisa Nyguen says, ““If this will help our community and everybody to stay away so we can prevent the spreading, we are fine with closing.”

She adds that they do not have income right now, but everyone’s safety is more important.

The order from the governor keeps non-essential businesses closed through at least April 17th. To see what other types of businesses are impacted head to our website wkrg.com.

