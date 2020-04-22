The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama offer daily, fun, and educational videos for all students at home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With students staying home during the Coronavirus pandemic the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama provide two resources for students – virtual programs and girl scouting from home.

Karlee Shirey, Marketing and Communications Specialist for the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama, explains, “With our virtual programs, we are releasing content Monday through Friday, every single day of the week. It ranges from STEM to outdoors to life skills, where any child can learn a lot of different things right from the comfort of their own home.”

Some of the topics include: Cooking, equestrian videos, science, origami, hygiene, nature and wellness. They have also partnered with places like the Alabama Forestry Association, the Alabama Farmer Federation, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts and NASA.

In addition to the virtual programs, they have also launched Girl Scouting from Home. Members can earn badges and patches, but anyone can follow along and participate. Most of the materials needed are common household objects so very little preparation is necessary.

