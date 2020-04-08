Students/kids: How to make your own weather chart to give the weather from home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Learn how to make your own weather chart so you can give the weather from home! Once you make your own, send the News 5 First Alert Storm Team a video of you doing the weather where you are to help them out!

SUPPLIES NEEDED: Construction paper, markers, scissors, paper fasteners, poster board, glue stick, velcro circles

STEPS (see video):

Cut out all of your pieces out of construction paper. This includes: 3 half circles (1 large and 2 small), 1 small circle, 1 larger circle, one white cloud, one gray/black cloud, one lightning bolt, a sun, a rain drop, 2 big arrows, 3 smaller arrows. Place where you would like each item on your poster board. I placed the large half circle at the top for my forecast, my current weather icons under that (the clouds, lightning, rain drop…etc), then the 2 half circles (one for wind speed, one for humidity) under that with the small circle (for wind direction) between them. Next I put the larger circle at the bottom (for temperature) Glue all of those pieces down EXCEPT for your current weather icons, just lay them in place. Next write on each piece. For the forecast, I drew a thunderstorm, rain, cloudy, partly cloudy and sunny. For wind speed I wrote calm, breezy and strong. For wind direction I wrote N, S, E and W. For humidity I wrote dry, mild, and humid. For the temperatures I wrote from 0 F to 100 F! Next put the velcro circles on the back of each current weather icon and 2 on the poster board (in a vertical line) so you can change them out. Finally add your arrows by pushing the paper fasteners through the arrow and poster board so you can change them.

Again, we hope you make these while you are at home and send us your videos of you giving the weather!

Check out the video!

If you don’t want to make the chart, but still want to give the weather, one of our reporters found these at Target (pictured below)!

