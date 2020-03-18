Strong Arm Axe Throwing closes temporarily

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Strong Arm Axe Throwing in Mobile has decided to close until further notice in the wake of the coronavirus threat.

“Like many businesses, we have chosen to close until further notice to protect the health of our guests and staff. We’ll reopen as soon as we are able to and will be contacting those who have booked for refunds in the coming days,” a Facebook post read.

The business has been open for 6 weeks and they thank their customers for the support during that time. The shop plans to reopen as soon as possible.

