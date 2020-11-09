STEM Wonderland now open at the Exploreum

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While the Exploreum is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for deep cleaning, starting on Wednesdays through your weekend, the facility transforms into a magical wonderland science experience.

Don Comeaux, the Executive Director of the Exploreum, says, “So the STEM Wonderland is basically our answer to science and the holidays. It’s a fun family exhibit that takes you through all of the science not just behind the holidays but winter itself.”

You start off in the South Pole to learn about penguins and their habitat, before moving to the North Pole to see the polar bears. Next is the land of trees where you can understand about how trees are used for holidays and even make your own ornament. After that, the ice village is next where you can build and construct your very own igloo. After passing through the Northern Lights, you learn about snowflakes in the blizzard hallway before moving on to the train station. The station has a huge train set (thanks to Mobile Society of Model Engineers) that is over 30 years old.

Don Comeaux adds, “And then it ends in the workshop where you get to do some toy building and craft making and other fun activities.” The exhibit is open until January 16.

In addition to the STEM Wonderland, the Exploreum has a Holiday Film Fest almost every Saturday at 2 pm. They also host date nights for adults 21 years old and older once a month where you can come watch a movie and drink wine! For more information, click here.

