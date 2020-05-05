South Alabama offered virtual meetings and campus tours for prospective students

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – With Universities closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, some have had to recruit prospective students virtually. The University of South Alabama is offering one-on-one virtual meetings with a recruitment counselor complete with a virtual tour of campus. South is also offering an incentive to catch prospective student’s attention.

According to Salvadore Liberto, Interim Associate Vice President of Enrollment Services, “We are offering students $100 to take a virtual visit with us and meet with one of our recruitment counselors one-on-one and learn more about South.” If the student then decides to enroll at at South after their virtual visit, they will get a one time visit credit of $100 to help students with additional funding.

Over 250 students have taken advantage of this virtual recruitment. South Alabama’s website has a place where you can sign up to have this meeting, but you can also find other helpful resources including personal videos from students and alumni about their experiences at South.

Salvadore also says, “I will also add that our application is free at this time for students using the code ‘southforme’.”

