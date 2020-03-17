Sneezing and coughing might be allergies: The science behind pollen

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Just because someone coughs or sneezes does not necessarily mean it is coronavirus – it could be allergies! We have seen tons of pollen recently across the Gulf Coast. Here is a look at the science behind pollen, what is blooming now, and why we sometimes see pollen outside of spring.

Ann Moody, a gardener at Bellingrath Gardens exclaims, “Pollen is everywhere right now! The live oaks are currently pushing out their old leaves and they are putting back on their new leaves.”

Pollen is a very fine powder produced by trees, flowers, grasses, and weeds to fertilize other plants of the same species. This typically happens in the spring, but it is dependent on not only the season (number of daylight hours) but also temperature. As a result, when we get abnormally warm temperatures in the wintertime, we could see pollen outside of the normal season.

Moody explains, “A spike in temperature or light can make things trigger earlier.”

We also get pollen in the fall primarily from ragweed and goldenrod, but right now it is mainly oaks and pines!

Check out the video for more details!

