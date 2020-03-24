MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Science Corner with Meteorologist Caroline Carithers showing how to make your own wind vane to measure wind direction!
Needed Supplies: Paper plate, marker, plastic cup, pencil with eraser, pin (push pin or sewing), straw, construction paper, scissors
Steps (check out the video for a visual!):
- Cut a triangle and square out of construction paper with scissors
- Attach one to each end of straw with tape (forming an arrow)
- Write wind directions on back of paper plate (N, S, E, and W) and match these to where the directions are in your position and location
- Poke hole big enough for pencil to fit through in bottom of plastic cup
- Put cup upside down on top of plate
- Put pencil through hole in bottom of cup, eraser side up
- Put straw arrow on top of eraser and push pin through straw and into the eraser
- Space out eraser from straw so vane can move freely
Explanation: Wind vanes are used to measure wind direction. The vane points into the wind. For a more accurate reading, make arrow smaller than video shows (wanted it to be easily seen)!
MORE SCIENCE CORNER STORIES
- Science Corner: Fog/Cloud in a Jar!
- Science Corner: Make your own anemometer to measure wind speed!
- Science Corner: Make your own wind vane to measure wind direction!
- Science Corner: Make your own rain gauge!
- Science Corner: How to make your own lava lamp!