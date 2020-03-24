Science Corner: Make your own rain gauge!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Science Corner with Meteorologist Caroline Carithers showing how to make your own rain gauge!
Needed Supplies: Clear mason jar, ruler, sharpie
Steps (check out video for visuals!):
- Check with your parent or guardian to make sure it is okay to write with permanent marker on the mason jar!
- Put ruler right up next to jar with lower numbers at the bottom
- Mark 1 inch, 2 inches, 3 inches….etc on jar with marker. You can get more specific if you want and do half inches and quarter inches!
Explanation: A rain gauge measures the amount of rain a location gets! IMPORTANT: Be sure to put the gauge in an open area. If you put it near a roof you could get water runoff from the roof into your gauge making an inaccurate reading. Trees also block some rain, so make sure your gauge is far away from trees! Send in your readings to the First Alert Storm Team to tell us how much rain you got!
