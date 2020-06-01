Pascagoula Fire Department distributes thousands of masks to the public

Pascagoula, Miss. (WKRG) – During the Coronavirus Pandemic, masks have been in high demand. Jackson County Emergency Management Agency gave the Pascagoula Fire Department 12,000 masks to distribute to the public.

Michael Silverman, City Manager for Pascagoula says, “We’re just really enthusiastic and glad to have a lot of folks coming out to pick up these masks and stay safe.”

From 9 AM until noon at the Pascagoula Senior Center, anyone could drive up and pick up their masks. Organizers say that people started lining up early around 7:30 AM.

Tim Stone, Deputy Chief for Pascagoula Fire Department explains, “I’ve been working with the fire department for 27 years. So people look to us in instances like this to kind of lead the way. So that’s kind of what we’re doing.”

The Pascagoula Fire Department actually has several thousand masks leftover, so they are doing another giveaway Tuesday, June 2 from 9 AM until noon at the Pascagoula Senior Center. Check out the video for more details!

