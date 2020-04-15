NWS confirmed EF-1 tornado in Clarke County from Sunday’s storms

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Weather Service in Mobile surveyed the area after Sunday’s storms and confirmed an EF-1 tornado went through Clarke County.

The NWS survey showed that the tornado touched down 3/4 of a mile west of West Bend Road and moved northwest across that road and lifted. Along this path there were numerous pine trees snapped. NWS did find more extensive straight line wind damage observed with winds between 60 and 80 mph.

The path was 0.8 miles long with a path width of 100 yards. Peak winds hit 105 mph which correlates with an EF-1 rating.

For more info: https://mesonet.agron.iastate.edu/wx/afos/p.php?pil=PNSMOB&e=202004150006