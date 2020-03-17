National Weather Service provides online school and storm spotter classes to learn about weather

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – During this time when many have kids at home, are you looking for an online learning experience for your child (or even adult)? Are you or your student/child interested in weather or have questions about it?

The National Weather Service has an online weather school where anyone and everyone who is interested in weather can learn! Topics include: the atmosphere, ocean, global weather, clouds, upper air, upper air charts, synoptic meteorology, thunderstorms, lightning, derechos, tropical weather, radar, satellites, and tsunamis. Follow this link to learn: www.weather.gov/jetstream

The National Weather Service also hosts Basic and Advanced SkyWarm Storm Spotter Classes where you can learn about severe storms, tornadoes, and weather safety online from your home! Class times are listed below! For more info: weather.gov/mob/spotter_training

