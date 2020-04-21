Moe’s Original Barbecue launches ‘Feed a First Responder’ program

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) – Moe’s Original Barbecue has started a “Feed a First Responder Program.” With this program, for every 20 plates bought at $10 each, Moe’s Barbecue will bring those meals to a local first responder group.

Grant Saltz, co-owner of local Moe’s Barbecue locations explains, “A couple weeks ago, we decided to start allowing customers who came in the opportunity to buy a $10 meal and once we hit 20, we would deliver them to a hospital, fire department or police station.”

All of the Moe’s Barbecue locations in Baldwin and Mobile counties are participating. Grant also tells me that last week they dropped over 100 meals at several locations and they are planning to do the same this week.

“It helps not only the first responder that are out there working on the front lines, but it also helps local restaurants too….us!”

You can either head into their stores to get takeout, do curbside pickup or even Venmo them your donation at @MoesOriginalBBQGulfCoast.



