Melanoma Monday: Skin care tips from a local dermatologist

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today is National Melanoma Monday which is a day that brings awareness to that type of skin cancer. With beaches reopening and temperatures warming up, people are spending more time outside. A dermatologist Dr. Kathryn Dempsey talks about how to stay safe in the sun as well as some skin screening tips.

Dr. Dempsey says to first make sure you apply broad spectrum sunscreen of at least 30 SPF every single day. Not just when it is sunny or when you are going to the beach, but every day. She suggests applying it to your face, neck, chest and backs of your hands every day.

Switching gears to skin screening tips, Dr. Dempsey says that the American academy of dermatology put out pneumonic “ABCDE” to help us remember good skin screening practices. If any of these apply, you may want to get it checked out.

A – Asymmetry: Look to see if your spots are asymmetric

B – Boarders: If boarders are irregular and jagged

C – Colors: If there are multiple colors within a spot

D – Diameter: If the spot is bigger than a pencil eraser

E – Evolving: If the spot changes month to month

Dr. Dempsey encourages that you check your skin once a month and see at dermatologist once per year.

