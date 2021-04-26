Local girls make art out of beach litter

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Earth Day was last week and now is the time when people are reminded to take care of our planet by picking up litter, limiting waste, recycling, and more.

As an Earth Day project, Scarlett, Lily, and their mom went to some of our beaches to pick up trash and ended up making incredible sculptures of animals from the litter they found.

Scarlett first made a whale out of a car bumper, a tarp, plastic pieces, bottles and cans. After the whale was complete, Scarlett’s sister, Lily, decided she wanted to make a shark out of siding from a house, cans, and even a hanger.

“We have always been pretty passionate about picking up litter everywhere we go and I think that it is kind of inspiring for them to see….and to turn something like trash into something so beautiful and creative,” says Kasey Adams, the girl’s mother.

Lily and Scarlett chose which animals they wanted to create and each one took a couple of days to put together. Lily says that her shark is named Seaweed and Scarlett’s whale is named Rya.

The girls brought their animals to their school for Earth Day and now they are hoping to donate them to a local wildlife refuge.