Local buoys that collect weather data damaged during hurricanes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It is no secret that we have had an incredibly active and record-breaking hurricane season. We have seen extensive damage here along the Gulf Coast, including some of our buoys and weather stations that give us important weather and water information.

This data is very important to not only local fishermen but also agencies such as the National Weather Service and Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

Unfortunately, the many storms we have seen in the Gulf this year have damaged some of the buoys that collect this information.

“Buoy data is used in a wide array of situations for meteorologists. Obviously, it measures not only the wind but also the waves that are being produced. Obviously, this is important for our marine forecasts.” Meteorologists also use buoy data to determine rip current risk, water temperatures, marine warnings for thunderstorms, air temperature, and air pressure. Jason Beaman with NWS Mobile

The Dauphin Island Sea Lab uses their network of buoy and weather station for scientific research such as studying hurricanes and other marine science topics.

“With the buoy being out of commission, really what we are missing is just a lot of data that we could be collecting at that offshore station. What it does, is it just creates what we call data gaps.” Josh Goff, with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab

Fishermen also use buoy data to look at the oxygen level in the water, water temperature, and wave action to determine fishing conditions and the locations of different types of fish.

