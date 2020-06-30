Local 6-year-old girl sells her art to raise money for COVID-19 Response Fund at Providence Hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Landry Posey’s dad is an anesthesiologist at Providence Hospital, so she has gotten a front-row seat to how COVID-19 has affected hospitals. When the Coronavirus Pandemic started, Landry decided to make and sell her own art to raise money for the hospital’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Landry says, “My idea was to help Providence Hospital when the coronavirus started because I wanted the coronavirus to hopefully stop again.”

Landry’s mom, Cherish Posey, explains that this was not the first time Landry sold her art to help others. Last year, Landry did this to raise money for her friend that was diagnosed with cancer. Cherish explains, “So as soon as the lightbulb went off this year that we were in quarantine and schools were out, she immediately wanted to do her artwork and raise money again for providence hospital.”

Rodney, Landry’s father, talks about what he felt when Landry brought the idea to him when he says, “I was excited. She likes to do that kind of thing…to help people. That is kind of her nature.”

Landry sold out of her art in just two days and donated over $400 to help streamline COVID-19 testing and supply PPE to those in need.

