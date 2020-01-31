Law enforcement still seeks information on 13-year-old girl’s disappearance 30 years later

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Saturday marks 30 years since a 13-year-old girl went missing near Fort Walton Beach, and law enforcement is still hoping to find her.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page Friday, stating Andrea Durham disappeared from her family’s apartment in Fort Walton Beach on Feb. 1, 1990.

According to the missing persons’ site “The Charley Project,” Andrea was last seen at her family’s residence at Royale Apartments at the corner of Colonial Drive and Mayflower Avenue.

Her mother and sister left and returned two hours later to find Andrea was missing. There were no signs of forced entry.

Authorities believe the case to be a runaway or non-family abduction.

Investigators are still seeking information about her disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

