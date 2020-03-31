Hurricanes at Home: Webinars from the National Hurricane Center for 4th, 5th and 6th graders

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While many are working and learning from home, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is conducting webinars about hurricanes over the next several weeks.
These webinars are region-specific, meaning you could register for either date that is focusing on the Gulf Coast (April 14 or April 16 – both are identical!). The NHC can only accommodate 500 viewers, so they ask that you only sign up for one of them!
According to the NHC, “These webinars will focus on the job of a meteorologist, the weather hazards that come with hurricanes, and how meteorologists get you the weather information you need before a storm.”
The links to register will be available April 6! Keep an eye out and check these for updates:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSNHC/
Twitter: @NWSNHC (https://twitter.com/NWSNHC), @NHC_Atlantic (https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic)
