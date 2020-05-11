How to prepare for hurricane season during the Coronavirus pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) – With hurricane season beginning June 1, many are wondering how to prepare during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Experts say to be sure to prepare as early as possible. One way to do this is to put together your disaster supply kit. Normally you would put items such as flashlights, batteries, food, water, a first aid kit…etc, but the CDC recommends that you also add hand sanitizer, soap and two face coverings per person.

Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, says, “It will be an issue depending on this virus, how prevalent it is, during hurricane season. So we will have to be ready for it.”

The CDC says that if local authorities recommend that you go to a shelter, be sure to practice social distancing, avoid sharing anything including food and water, avoid touching high traffic surfaces such as door knobs and hand rails, and keep at least two face coverings available per person (above the age of 2).

