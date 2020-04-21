Goodwill Easterseals donate 1,500 scrubs to local hospitals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Goodwill Easterseals of the Gulf Coast donated about 1,500 scrubs Tuesday to healthcare workers at the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 500 scrubs were donated each to Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center, and Baptist Hospital in Pensacola.

The scrubs came from Goodwill locations along the Gulf Coast that were previously donated. All Goodwill locations are closed due to the pandemic.

“The coronavirus hit our community and our world, actually,” said Goodwill Easterseals of the Gulf Coast President and CEO Frank Harkins. “We want to do our part to help and give back. We saw a need in the healthcare community — heroes that are putting their lives at risk to help us that are sick because of this virus … it makes us all feel good to help another human being.”

The scrubs were cleaned and sanitized by Felder Services before being donated to the hospitals.

Candy McGuyre, corporate director of marketing for Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, said the scrubs will be put to good use. It’s intensive care unit has requested scrubs.

“We’re just going to make sure those departments are aware of the inventory we’ve received today and make them available to those folks,” she said.

McGuyre said the hospital is grateful for all the donations it’s receiving from the public.

“The generosity from our community is so meaningful and so encouraging,” she said. “We’re getting gloves and scrubs and masks, and every single one of these items is extremely valuable and extremely appreciated.”

