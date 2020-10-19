Flight Works Alabama hosts pumpkin catapult challenge for Halloween

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Flight Works Alabama opened a few months ago and is a facility with hands-on and visual exhibits to teach kids about aerospace. This year for Halloween they are hosting a pumpkin catapult challenge.

Sara LeCroy, Director of Education at Flight Works Alabama, explains, “The catapult challenge is an exciting competition where teams are designing and building their own catapults….specifically trebuchets to launch pumpkins.”

To compete, you just form a team with two to four people and register. There are three divisions with different machine specifications and pumpkin weights depending on your team’s age. There is also a video with tips and tricks on how to best build you catapult on the Flight Works Alabama website.

There will also be an awards ceremony with prizes for the team that launched their pumpkin the farthest, the most creative design and the most photogenic trebuchets.

Employees at Flight Works Alabama are also doing all they can to make this a safe event. It will be outside with teams spaced a part. The fun kicks off at 9 AM on Saturday, October 31 at the Flight Works Alabama Facility.

You can register until Friday, October 23. Head to this link for more information! https://www.flightworksalabama.com/events

