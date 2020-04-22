Do the Clean the Earth Challenge for Earth Day, CO2 rate has briefly decreased during the pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Earth Day everyone! I am challenging you to take a part in keeping our one and only home clean and do the Clean The Earth Challenge!

All you have to do is grab a pair of gloves and a trash bag, walk around town and pick up trash until your garbage bag is full. Be careful when reading to avoid sharp object or any snakes that could be hiding in the rubbish.

Last step is to post the picture online with the hashtag #CleantheEarthChallenge. We all might be benefiting the Earth with reduced amounts of Fossil Fuel Emissions during the pandemic.

News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Peter Griffith, NASA Scientist, to get more facts.

“A pandemic is not a way to control carbon emissions in fact its done nothing to the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere, its just very briefly reduced the rate on what its keeping it to go,” Peter said.

We might be momentarily giving the Earth a chance to breath but it will do nothing to benefit it long term- unless people break old habits.

“If we just restart the Economy doing everything the same we have done before then carbon emissions are just going to go right back up again,” Peter explained.

One of NASA’S jobs is to educate people on what’s happening to the East. Their instrument, Gedi, provides in-depth information on our planet.

“Scanning the surface of the land of the earth in order to count all of the trees and measure how much tree biomass there is and of course how its change,” Peter explained.

NASA’S technology also allows us to forecast and discover the formation of weather processes and hurricane formation with satellite imagery.

Recent data during the pandemic shows the Earth will respond and heal itself if we allow it. Take part in cleaning the Earth, keeping our home habitable and do the Clean the Earth Challenge!

LATEST STORIES: