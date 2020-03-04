Cello Prodigy, Sujari Britt, to perform with Mobile Symphony

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Cello prodigy, Sujari Britt, will be preforming this weekend at the Saenger Theater with the Mobile Orchestra. Britt has been playing cello since she was 4 years old and is currently studying music in Finland.

This week the 18- year-old is traveling to multiple schools around Mobile County to do a mini-performance and a lesson on her background in music. She inspires many young musicians to follow their dreams as well as to pick up an instrument and play.

She started playing the cello when she was 4 and began her bachelors degree at age 13. She is now working on her masters in Finland. Her aspirations are even more inspiring as she wants to bring music in places where they don’t have access to any.

“I hope that I will be able to bring music to places, like classical music to places that don’t have it,” Sujari said.

On Saturday, March 7th at 7:30 p.m and Sunday, March 8th at 2:30 p.m She will be the performing with the Mobile Symphony Orchestra. The title of this performance is ‘Vivace with Sujari Britt’. They are doing a special deal to where they are offering 2 children to attend for free with a paying adult. It is an opportunity for children to be inspired by young artists.

