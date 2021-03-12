Blue Angels expected to hold ‘beach buzz’ flyover Sunday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are coming back to Pensacola and you could see them in the sky this weekend.

According to multiple reports, including one made by the Blue Angels Association, the Blues have a “beach buzz” flyover planned Sunday at around 3:30 p.m. Spots to look out for the Blue Angels include Palafox Pier and Pensacola Beach.

“I’m 80 years old,” Pensacola resident Willie Savage said at Palafox Pier Friday. “The Blue Angels have been in my life a long time. I enjoy watching them.”

The Blue Angels are coming back from training at Naval Air Station El Centro in California. This flyover will be Pensacola’s first look at the Blues’ new Super Hornet jets.

Word of the Blue Angels’ return has quickly spread around the Gulf Coast and residents are excited.

“We’ve been here since 1990 and I never get tired of watching them. I feel that most people who live here feel the same way,” Pensacola resident Edmond Walters said. “Also, the people who visit — one of the main attractions is to see them flying. They’re unbelievable.”

If you miss the Blue Angels this weekend, you can see them again July 10 at the Pensacola Beach Air Show.