Bellingrath Gardens hosts Bellingras for Fat Tuesday

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — It is no secret that Mardi Gras will look a bit different this year. Some organizations are creating their own events for Fat Tuesday, including Bellingrath Gardens. On Fat Tuesday, the Great Lawn at Bellingrath will transform into a socially-distanced Mardi Gras celebration called Bellingras.

Sally Ericson, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Bellingrath Gardens, explains, “So it is going to be a golf cart parade. A lot of throws, and other concessions and other surprises in store for people who want to come. We are encouraging the public to come out and enjoy the gardens for the day.” People can register to drive a golf cart in the parade or just come out and catch the throws. There will also be a golf cart decoration contest with prizes. The fun will kick off at 2 p.m.

Ericson adds, “We came up with idea when we heard about the parades downtown being canceled. We thought it would be fun to have our own little Mardi Gras celebration here at Bellingrath.” Ericson also explained that the parade will be outside and safe. Bellingrath wants to encourage families to come out knowing the event is socially-distanced and safe.

To register for Bellingras, head to https://bellingrath.org/bellingras/ . Bellingrath also has other events coming up, including Beers and Blooms, which takes place on March 6. This event is an all-day, outdoor craft beer and music festival. They will also have their annual Easter Egg Hunt outside this year. Go to https://bellingrath.org/experiences/events/ for more information.