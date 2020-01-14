Ann Bedsole, an Alabama trail blazer, turns 90 years old

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today was a very special day at the Alabama School of Math and Science – Ms. Ann Bedsole’s 90th birthday celebration.

Ms. Ann Bedsole is nothing short of a truly amazing woman. In addition to being a founder of the Alabama School of Math and Science (ASMS) in Mobile, she is also the first woman to be elected to the Alabama State Senate, the first Republican woman to be elected to the Alabama House of Representatives, and owns and operates several businesses.

President of ASMS, Dr. John Hoyle, says, “It is very rare that you get to meet, interact with and work with a visionary and living legend, and she is just that.” He goes on to say that he wants his students to look at Ms. Bedsole and her example as throwing down a gauntlet saying, “You do like I did. Or better.”

When students start school at ASMS, they are educated about Ms. Bedsole and her achievements. Student Jalexis Edwards explains, “Just seeing her makes you say ‘oh I can do that!'”

Ms. Bedsole wants to remind everyone that her accomplishments were achieved with the help of others. She exclaims, “Of course I am flattered to death and honored greatly.”

Even though she is now 90 years old, Ms. Bedsole still has big plans to continue to improve ASMS, raise money for homeless women in our community, and help with beautifying downtown Mobile.

Check out the video for a look at the celebration and hear how she has influenced the community around her and the entire state of Alabama.

