PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — One of the best things about summer is that it’s Blue Angels Air Show season. The Blue Angels will fly over Pensacola Beach on July 9 for the Red, White & Blues Pensacola Beach Air Show. But did you know you can catch them in the skies over Pensacola most Tuesdays ad Wednesdays from now until mid-November?

From early July through mid-November, you can watch the Blues practice for air shows they perform all over the country. Here are some of the best spots to watch.

Best spots to watch the Blue Angels practice:

For Department of Defense ID holders and their guests, the flight line at Naval Air Station Pensacola and the lighthouse are the best-known sports for watching the practices. No ID? No problem. We’ve scoped out some other great spots to watch.

Fort Pickens is a great place to watch Blue Angels practices, from land or water. The tip of Fort Pickens is almost directly across the from NAS Pensacola.

If you have access to a boat, watching from Pensacola Bay is always fun. No boat? A ticket on the Pensacola Bay Ferry’s Blue Angels practice cruises will get you a great view.

Back on land, on the west side of Pensacola Pass is Johnson Beach on Perdido Key. It’s also a great viewing spot. So is the park at Navy Point, Sand Island and Big Lagoon State Park.

Of course, I think the best place to watch the Blues fly is from inside the cockpit. I was lucky enough to be able to fly with them before last year’s Pensacola Beach air show. This year, I’m back on the ground with you.

Bonus about all of these alternate “destinations” to watch the Blue Angels practice? They are all beautiful venues on their own, providing you with the perfect full day of Gulf Coast summertime fun.