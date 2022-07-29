ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Destination Gulf Coast takes us to Orange Beach, Ala. where you’ll find some of the prettiest water around! But you don’t have to just look at the water. This destination puts us on the water in a 53-foot catamaran!

Our host for this destination is Sail Wild Hearts, with Capt. Zach Smith at the helm. The open-ocean yacht is docked at the Perdido Beach Resort’s bayside dock which is the perfect and beautiful entryway to the waters of Perdido Pass and into the Gulf of Mexico.

Smith has been with the company for the past 10 years and said his joy comes not only in sailing, but in introducing visitors and locals to the beauty of our coastline and local waters.

“It’s a break from being on the beach. Just to come out here and get on the water, enjoy themselves, kick back and relax, see the beauty of our area, that’s really something neat,” said Smith. “It gives you a different perspective and appreciation for what we have, to get a reminder of just how lucky we are.”

The company, owned by local Ted Scarritt, offers a variety of cruises including dolphin cruises, sunset cruises, adventure cruises and Blue Angels practice cruises. Lasting anywhere from one and a half to six hours, the cruises give those on board plenty of opportunities to soak in the beauty of the landscape and also to see many of the creatures that swim just offshore.

Smith said many families, locals and tourists, come back year after year.

“Every trip is different. We’ve had people that this is their first cruise and others that it’s their 10th or 11th trip with us. I’ve seen kids who’ve literally grown up on these cruises, coming back year after year,” said Smith. “Their parents will share their pictures of each trip and that’s pretty neat.” To learn more about Wild Hearts go to their website by clicking the link here.