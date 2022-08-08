ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Ready to hit the high seas for a fun pirate adventure? Drexel Gilbert was in Orange Beach, where she said “come aboard, matey!”

“This is the most unique experience along the Gulf Coast,” says pirate Captain Barnacle. “You can say ‘I got to sail on a pirate ship.’ You get to come aboard, learn how to put out a fire on a pirate ship (bucket brigade race,) catch some cannonballs (water balloons.) do some target practice (water guns,) It’s all about teaching you to be a part of our pirate crew!”

All of those activities and more are open to the kids on board, but also to adventuresome and fun loving adults.

“It’s good whether you’re tall or you’re small, whether you’re young or you’re old, everyone can have a good time aboard the “American Star.”

If you prove to be a seaworthy pirate, you get to dip into the treasure chest and be awarded a pirate hat. On the day we were there, nearly everyone from toddlers to grandparents participated, including me.

The “American Star” leaves from Hudson Marina in Orange Beach. It makes its way through the intracoastal waterway near Robinson’s Island, under the Perdido Pass bridge and out into the Gulf of Mexico for a beautiful cruise along the pristine white beaches.

After being part of the pirate activities (including swabbing the deck) I was officially named part of the pirate crew and was awarded a pirate hat.