POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WKRG) — I’m Drexel Gilbert with your Destination Gulf Coast! This week, we are taking you to one of the most relaxing places on the Gulf Coast. It’s popular with visitors to our area, but it’s also a great getaway for locals. We are at the Spa at The Grand Hotel in Point Clear to show you how you don’t have to travel far to get a lot of pampering.

Our first stop is to meet Tiffany Cameron who is the spa director at the Grand Hotel in Point Clear. Cameron loves the fact that the hotel and spa area are filled with so much history of this area. But she’s also excited that the spa is not only for guests of the hotel but for locals, too, who just want a day to get away and be pampered.

“As a local, you don’t have to be a guest staying here at the hotel to experience the spa,” says Cameron. “We have day passes during the week if you just want to come and relax and use the quiet room, sit in the steam room or sauna, enjoy a glass of champagne.”

The day we visited, I was treated to three services. The first was the Ashiatsu Massage which is an Asian barefoot massage. The massage therapist held onto rods mounted on the ceiling of the room and used her feet to massage my back and neck.

Next, I had a Hydrafacial which includes the neck and the decolletage. Very soothing! I almost fell asleep! And we topped off this spa experience with a pedicure overlooking the marina at the Grand Hotel. Wrapped it all off with a few minutes in the quiet room, then a stroll along Mobile Bay. All in all, a great snapshot of the pampering offered at this historic, beautiful Destination Gulf Coast.