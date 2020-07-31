Destination Gulf Coast: Puttin’ Around Dauphin Island

The Gulf Coast CW has been traveling all over the area this summer looking for the best “stay-cation adventures” for you and your family. Tori Blackmon from the Gulf Coast CW takes a boat ride to Dauphin Island to explore a slower-paced, quiet family vacation spot.

As soon as she gets off the boat she speaks with the owners of Island Cart Rentals who offers transportation rentals for the area.

First stop: Island Golf putt-putt course. The colorful-property has multiple nine-hole courses for every skill level to enjoy, from beginner to intermediate. Tori spoke with the co-owner Sharon who helped get her started on a friendly round of mini-golf.







The next place she visited was historic landmark, Fort Gaines. She ended the day with a visit to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, an interesting place to explore at any age!

From Fort Gaines to Fort Morgan, Sea Tow can assist you with your boating needs around the Gulf Coast. Tori spoke with Captain Rob who knows Dauphin Island’s channels well. He insists following them to get around the island.

“If this is your first time to Dauphin Island, I’d recommend you just stay in the channels. Don’t follow the locals, they know where they’re going!“