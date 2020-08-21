DESTINATION GULF COAST: LIVE IT UP AT OWA IN FOLEY

(FOLEY, AL) Tori Blackmon is back again for another Destination Gulf Coast. This week, she’s in Foley Alabama exploring beautiful OWA! She got a special “VIP” tour of the park at OWA and downtown OWA.

Before Tori rode OWA’s biggest ride ‘Rolling Thunder,’ she talked to Steve, the General Manager of OWA to find out more about the park.

Tori, I can’t believe you are not afraid to ride the biggest, fastest ride we have here at OWA. I just wanted to say how excited we are to have OWA reopen after we closed back in March. We reopened June 5th. Last year we put in a new ride called Mystic Mansion which is an indoor, dark ride that has been so popular for us. But right now, I want to see you ride this ride… are you ready!?













Tori also stepped inside of Clash E-sports to try out their new virtual gaming system. She learned about the tournaments they host, as well as all of their many video/VR games.

When it comes to entertainment at OWA, there are plenty of options: Brandon Styles Variety Show, Legends in Concert and the Groovy Goat’s arcade just to name a few. Plus, plenty of places to shop!

Tori stopped for a [BIG] bite at Paula Dean’s Family Kitchen. Afterward, Holly and Eddie the owners of C’est Le Vin Wine Bar and Shop, poured her a glass of their favorite wines to try as she watched the sunset over OWA’s lake.





She had a blast as she enjoyed all that OWA has to offer. There really is something at OWA for everyone!

Some of the upcoming events and activities at OWA this weekend are Community Safety Day and the Community Safety Day Fireworks. Click here to find out more about their seasonal events.

