Destination Gulf Coast: Creating a Splash with the Gulf Coast Ducks

(ORANGE BEACH, AL) – This summer, Tori Blackmon has been adventuring all over the area searching for fun excursions to try while on a “stay-cation” in her hometown.

This week she is splashing around with the Gulf Coast Ducks! Join her as she steps on-board a restored DUKW ‘Duck’ boat and cruises around Orange Beach.

While visiting, Tori spoke with the general manager, Chuck who provided insight about the vessels.

” A duck is a 1945 WWII amphibious assault vehicle that was used to transport troops, ammunition and supplies from the ships in the pacific to the shorelines during WWII. On the Duck Tour you will learn about the deep history of Orange Beach, Alabama. Even though the city is a young 36 years old, there’s hundreds of years of history. We’ll have a quack-tastic time!”

If you and your family are looking for some fresh air and fun outdoors, there’s no tour quit as quack-tastic as the Gulf Coast Ducks!

Tours depart daily from Caribe Marina in Orange Beach, AL. Walk-ins are welcome or you can purchase tickets on the Gulf Coast Ducks website.

