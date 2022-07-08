We all know about the History Museum of Mobile and Fort Conde, as these are some of the more prominent attractions that Mobile has to offer. However, there is another little known gem that is associated with the History Museum of Mobile, sitting right under our noses in Downtown Mobile; the Phoenix Fire Museum. This is the perfect way to finish off the history tour of Mobile, as you can learn all about the history of the esteemed firefighters of the city of Mobile, from their days in the beginning, all the way up to modern times. Plus, there are really awesome antique fire trucks that illustrate the evolution of the fire engine. If you’re a fan of history, or just a fan of really cool fire trucks, this is definitely a museum that you are going to want to check out!