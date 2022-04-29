Welcome back to another exciting season of Destination Gulf Coast, now brought to you by Mountain Dew! For today’s episode of Destination Gulf Coast, we traveled out to Pensacola to catch a ball game with the Pensacola Blue Wahoo’s! First thing that I noticed when I arrived at the stadium was just how beautiful the scenery was, with the picturesque backdrop of the Pensacola Bay! It was a great time with some great food, even getting to try the Blue Wahoo’s signature sandwich the Crabzilla! It was a great time and I suggest that everyone takes a trip to watch a ball game with the Blue Wahoo’s! I promise you, that you won’t regret it!

