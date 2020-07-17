Destination Gulf Coast | Float into Summer at Adventures Unlimited Outdoor Center

(WFNA) Milton, FL – Tori Blackmon from The Gulf Coast CW has been traveling all over the area this summer looking for the best “Stay-cation adventures” for families to try.

This week, she takes a relaxing nature get away to Adventures Unlimited Outdoor Center in Milton, FL. Some of the most beautiful nature spots on the Gulf Coast are at Adventures Unlimited. Visitors can get away from it all underneath the canopy of the forest. There’s kayaks, tubes, canoes and zip lining. The resort has so much to offer!

Tori caught up with the owner, Jack Sanborn to get a few questions answered about Adventures Unlimited.

TORI: What are some of the most exciting things to do at Adventures Unlimited?



JACK: Adventures Unlimited Outdoor Center is a complete outdoor recreation resort. So, we have lodging, we have river trips and we have a zip line tour. The river trips include kayaking, canoeing, tubing and paddle boarding down the beautiful, clear, spring fed, cold water creek.



TORI: What are your summer hours?

JACK: We are open from 8AM until the last boat comes off the river.



TORI: How are ya’ll implementing safety procedures during the current circumstances?



JACK: We are practicing social distancing when people show up and check in. Then, we will put people out with their own vehicle if they don’t want to ride up with other folks.



TORI: What’s a unique fact that a lot of people might not know about Adventures Unlimited?



JACK: Probably the most unique thing about Adventures Unlimited is the environment that we operate in. We are in the Blackwater River State Forest which is the largest state forest in Florida, and our streams are very unique because they are shallow, spring fed with white sandy beaches.



TORI: Awesome! Thank you so much, I can not wait to go out on the river.

Follow the Gulf Coast CW Facebook page and Instagram to see where Tori B. goes next!

Discover more of Tori’s content by following her Facebook, Instagram, or her personal website.

LATEST POSTS: