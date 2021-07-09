Destination Gulf Coast: 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center a hidden gem in Alabama

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — In this week’s Destination Gulf Coast, we’re at 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center.

5 Rivers Delta Resource Center is often referred to as a hidden gem in Alabama. It is on the Highway 90 Causeway at the site where the Mobile, Spanish, Tensaw, Apalachee, and Blakeley rivers flow into Mobile Bay. 

Nature trails, a “secret garden” filled with butterflies, native birds and plants, picnic areas, and a kayak launch are all available to visitors. 

Indoors, you’ll find exhibit halls with many native animals. The center also boasts conference centers and meeting halls. 

The center is open to the public and admission is free! 

