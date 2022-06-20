MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Where are you eating dinner tonight? If you just can’t decide, maybe one of the area’s newest tours can help. In this Destination Gulf Coast, Drexel Gilbert takes us on a walking tour through downtown Mobile where you can get a taste of everything from seafood to beignets.

Bienville Bites Food Tour takes you to seven restaurants in Mobile. They also offer a walking food tour in downtown Fairhope.

Founders Chris and Laney Andrews started leading food tours with a touch of local history in 2017. They offer several tour options for Mobile, including a 1920s Murder Mystery tour.