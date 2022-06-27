For this edition of Destination Gulf Coast we were right in our back yard at GulfQuest, the National Maritime Museum of the Gulf Coast, right here in Mobile. This is absolutely an unsung hero as far as things to do on the Gulf Coast are concerned because I could have easily stayed for at least 4 hours having a great time! At certain points, I almost forgot I was at work because I was having so much fun!

First things first, this is absolutely among the most beautiful buildings that Mobile has to offer with a spectacular view of Mobile Bay. Also, this is a very inexpensive place where the entire family can come have a great time without breaking the piggy bank as adults get in for just $10, kids are even cheaper and active duty military get in for free!

There are so many things to see and do, all while learning about the Gulf Coast and its maritime history, I absolutely recommend checking this place out! So, watch this edition of Destination Gulf Coast to find out why I had such a great time!