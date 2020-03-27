WKRG “Open for Business” on the Gulf Coast initiative

(WKRG) — Small business is the heart of any community and the Gulf Coast is no exception. With normal restaurant hours and operations paused by the powers that be, for good reason, if communities want their favorite eateries and shops to remain open, it’s time to step up. And WKRG News 5 wants to help get the word out with our “Open For Business Initiative.”

Many restaurants and shops have moved to online and over the phone ordering along with curbside and delivery as their point on sales. Below are some links to find list of companies that need our support during this time.

It’s in this uncharted time where community can help keep those we love afloat.

LIST OF BUSINESSES STILL OPEN ON THE GULF COAST:

MOBILE COUNTY:

City of Mobile: Local Business Operations

BALDWIN COUNTY:

North Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce COVID 19 Business Resources

Chamber of Central Baldwin County Takeout and Curbside Resources

South Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce COVID 19 Business Resources

NORTHWEST FLORIDA:

Save Florida Business by Supporting

Need to list your business? Follow this link.

LATEST STORIES: